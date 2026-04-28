King Charles III expected to try and smooth UK/US relations in address to Congress

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As the special relationship between the UK and US seems in peril due to tensions caused over the United States' wishes that the United Kingdom was more involved in the Iran war, King Charles III looks to play the diplomat and smooth over relations with the White House. His official visit - the first of its kind since Queen Elizabeth II visited America in 2007 - began yesterday, and later he's expected to make an official address to the US Congress.

As per the BBC, it's expected that King Charles will say that "time and again, our two countries have always found ways to come together." He's also expected to express his sympathies to President Trump following the attack at the Correspondents' Dinner over the weekend.

King Charles' speech has been written on the advice of the government and should last around 20 minutes. It's just one part of the overall official visit, which is expected to help reunite the UK and US, due to President Trump's appreciation for the British Royal Family.

Later in the week, Charles and Queen Camilla will visit New York, before bidding farewell to the Trumps in Virginia, where King Charles will then travel to a national park, and hear about a conservation project. Afterwards, King Charles will then visit Bermuda as he undertakes his first royal visits to British overseas territory.