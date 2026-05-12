Kia wants to build a car for the "gamer generation"

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Recently, we showed Kia's wild new Meta Turismo, a concept which seems to indicate a pretty radical design shift for the company in the near future.

In an interview with Autocar, Head of Kia Global Design, Karim Habib says that the car could end becoming a sort of spiritual successor to the Kia Stinger, but for the "gamer generation":

"We have a small history of doing cars like the Stinger and that's something we don't want to give up on. The Vision Meta Turismo is our idea of a sports sedan for the gamer generation."

The idea is to create an EV that still feels emotional and exciting despite ditching a combustion engine, something Kia admits is becoming increasingly difficult as regulations and development costs continue rising.

The Vision Meta Turismo concept itself looks more like something from Gran Turismo than a traditional sedan, with an ultra-low stance, exaggerated aero elements and a heavily digital-focused interior. Kia says the design direction is intended to appeal to younger buyers who grew up around gaming culture and futuristic digital interfaces rather than traditional car enthusiasm.