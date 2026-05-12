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Kia wants to build a car for the "gamer generation"

Whatever that means...

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Recently, we showed Kia's wild new Meta Turismo, a concept which seems to indicate a pretty radical design shift for the company in the near future.

In an interview with Autocar, Head of Kia Global Design, Karim Habib says that the car could end becoming a sort of spiritual successor to the Kia Stinger, but for the "gamer generation":

"We have a small history of doing cars like the Stinger and that's something we don't want to give up on. The Vision Meta Turismo is our idea of a sports sedan for the gamer generation."

The idea is to create an EV that still feels emotional and exciting despite ditching a combustion engine, something Kia admits is becoming increasingly difficult as regulations and development costs continue rising.

The Vision Meta Turismo concept itself looks more like something from Gran Turismo than a traditional sedan, with an ultra-low stance, exaggerated aero elements and a heavily digital-focused interior. Kia says the design direction is intended to appeal to younger buyers who grew up around gaming culture and futuristic digital interfaces rather than traditional car enthusiasm.

Kia wants to build a car for the "gamer generation"
Kia wants to build a car for the "gamer generation"

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