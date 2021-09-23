KeyWe is bringing co-op carnage to PlayStation consoles on September 28

HQ

Stonewheat & Sons has revealed that its chaotic multiplayer title KeyWe is arriving on PlayStation platforms on September 28. The game will also be receiving a physical release on the very same day in Europe and Australia and in October in North America.

The game, if you are unaware, sees you complete several wacky post-office-themed mini-games by playing as a pair of kiwis known as Jeff and Deborah. Tasks such as packaging parcels and typing out telegrams might sound mundane, but they are complicated by the fact that you don't have hands. There are also are many hazards you'll encounter like gusts of wind and vines that make these otherwise straightforward tasks a lot more complicated.

If you're interested in picking this one up then you can receive an 'Early Bird' cosmetic pack if you pre-order either the digital or physical edition. The contents of the pack can be seen below: