Kevin Feige confirms that Nick Fury's new look is official

HQ

It's been a long time since we've seen Samuel L. Jackson's stone-faced Avengers boss Nick Fury, who has acted as the glue to hold the oddball heroic characters together over the course of the film series. But when we do see him again, it won't be in his leather jacket and wearing an eye patch according to Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige.

According to Feige, a different direction has been taken with the character's appearance for the upcoming Secret Wars series, with the beard and his scarred eye replacing the previous signature look. So the image below, which appeared last year, is Fury's new look as of now. Incidentally, Secret Wars is expected to premiere this fall. Will you miss Fury's leather coat and eye patch?

Synopsis:

Secret Invasion centers on Fury and Talos - who first met during the events of 'Captain Marvel' - and a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

Thanks, Geektyrant.