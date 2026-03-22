Kevin Durant and LeBron James broke records and reached new heights in NBA history

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Saturday was an eventful night at the NBA, with LeBron James and Kevin Durant breaking personal bests. The 105-104 Los Angeles Lakers victory over Orlando Magic, ninth in a row, was LeBron James' 1,612 regular-season match in NBA, which means he has surpassed Robert Parish' record for most regular-season games.

LeBron James add that distinction to the ever-growing list of all-time records, which include most points scored, most seasons played, most minutes played, most All-NBA selections, most NBA All-Star selections, most field goals made and also attempted, most playoff games and most playoff points... even highest career earnings.

Kevin Durant passes Michael Jordan in the all-time scoring leaders

Meanwhile, in the 123-122 victory of the Houston Rockets over Miami Heat, Kevin Durant passes Michael Jordan as the fifth players to have score most points in NBA history. Durante, at 37-year-old, scored 27 points, added to a total of 32,294 points scored in his career, two more than Jordan.

At reach for Durant is Kobe Bryant's record of 33,643 points. Further away are Karl Malone (36,928), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387) and LeBron James (43,241).