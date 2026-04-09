"Ketamine Queen" sentenced to 15 years over Matthew Perry's death

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Jasveen Sangha, known as the "Ketamine Queen," has been sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday for providing actor Matthew Perry with a fatal dose of ketamine, resulting in his death in October 2023. She had pleaded guilty last year, becoming the fifth defendant to admit responsibility in the case.

Federal prosecutors sought the maximum sentence, citing the "far-reaching scope" of Sangha's illegal activity and her "callous response" to the deaths she helped cause. Sangha, 42, admitted to distributing around 50 vials of ketamine to Perry and had also sold the drug to Cody McLaury, who died in 2019. Her drug dealings continued even after she was aware of these fatalities.

Authorities charged five people connected to the case, including two doctors, an assistant, and an acquaintance, though the court ruled that only Sangha directly provided the fatal doses. Prosecutors emphasized her privileged background and argued that her motives were driven by "greed, glamour, and access."

During sentencing, Sangha stated: "These were not mistakes. They were horrible decisions." Perry's stepfather remarked on the void left by the actor: "There was a spark to that man I have never seen anywhere else... He should have had another act."