"Ketamine Queen" to plead guilty in Matthew Perry's death

The latest news on the United States . Jasveen Sangha, 42, a California woman known as the "Ketamine Queen," has agreed to plead guilty to multiple federal drug charges tied to the late actor's fatal overdose.

"She's taking responsibility for her actions," her attorney, Mark Geragos, said after the prosecutor's office announced the agreement, in what has become one of the most high-profile cases involving a celebrity's drug-related death.

Authorities say she illegally distributed a potent hallucinogenic drug that directly contributed to Matthew Perry's accidental death, working closely alongside an acquaintance and the actor's personal assistant to provide unsupervised doses.

Prosecutors emphasize her role in maintaining a drug-involved premises and note the severe dependence that led to the tragedy. Now, Jasveen Sangha faces a lengthy prison term, though no sentencing date has been set, so stay tuned for further updates.