Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series later this year

Private Division, Squad, and BlitWorks earlier have announced that they are bringing Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition to PS5 and Xbox Series in fall this year. The new-gen versions will feature upgraded resolution, improved framerate, advanced shaders, better textures, and additional performance improvements, as well as full support for mouse/keyboard, the press release stated.

For those who already own Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition on PS4 and Xbox One, you will receive an upgrade free of charge. Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition for PS5 and Xbox Series will be available digitally and the price is set at $39.99.

On a side note, other than the previously announced PC, PS4 and Xbox One, Kerbal Space Program 2 will also be released to PS5 and Xbox Series in 2022.