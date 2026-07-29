Kavinsky, French DJ and musician known for Nightcall, found dead at 50

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Kavinsky (Vincent Belorgey), the French DJ, musician and producer, known for his work in synthwave and electro-pop styles, has been found dead at the age of 50 at his home in Paris. According to Le Figaro, they are considering the possibility of a stroke.

Kavinsky became worldwide famous for his song Nightcall, released as an EP in 2010 with vocals by Lovefoxxx, that featured in the 2011 film Drive, during the opening credits scene. Popularity for the song increased again when he performed it live during the 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony with Angèle; and a new version of the song was released shortly after, reaching again top-sales numbers in France and around the world.

Belorgey actually created "Kavinsky" as a fictional character that died in a car crash in 1986 and reappeared as a zombie in 2006, thus explaining the huge 1980s influence in all of his music. He released two albums, OutRun in 2013 (same year as Daft Punk's Random Access Memories, a group frequently compared to Kavinsky) and Reborn in 2022, and several singles; his songs have also appeared in video games like Grand Turismo 5 Prologue, GTA IV, and Midnight Club: Los Angeles (those three, before Nightcall released).