Just in time to mark the 45th anniversary of its release, StudioCanal has announced a remake of Joe Dante's The Howling

HQ

As you know, last night saw a host of major film-related announcements shared with the lucky attendees at CinemaCon, which we've been rounding up throughout the morning. However, there is one announcement that would have been more fitting had it been made a month ago.

We say this because The Howling, Joe Dante's horror classic, celebrated the 45th anniversary of its release last March, and it would have been nice to mark the occasion by announcing that it will be getting a remake for the big screen in the future, produced by StudioCanal.

The Howling, directed by (you guessed it) Joe Dante, is a horror film adapted from the novel of the same name by Gary Brandner, which follows news presenter Karen White (a young Dee Wallace) as she retreats to the countryside to escape an assassination attempt, only to end up in the hunting grounds of some terrifying werewolves. The film was a massive hit in cinemas and video shops, spawning several sequels, but above all it left us with scenes that have gone down in cinema history, such as the werewolf transformation with its handcrafted special effects.

We still don't know when this future remake of The Howling will be released, but we hope to hear news soon about the cast and release date.

Would you like to see a remake of The Howling?