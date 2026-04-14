Escape from New York reboot, Paddington 4 in the works at StudioCanal

CinemaCon is on, and it seems that cinema is well and truly back, as we've got another Paddington movie to look forward to. StudioCanal, the company behind Paddington's cinematic adventures, has confirmed that a team of writers are currently working on the famous bear's fourth film. Also, the studio is working on a reboot of John Carpenter's Escape from New York.

Carpenter's 1981 cult classic starred Kurt Russell as former special forces agent and federal prisoner Snake Plissken (a heavy inspiration for Solid Snake), who must win his freedom by helping the president escape from insurgents. As per The Hollywood Reporter, there's no major details on the Escape from New York reboot yet, although fans have been saying for years that Kurt Russell's son Wyatt could play Snake Plissken.

Details on Paddington 4 were similarly dry. We know that a team of comedy writers is drawing up the script right now, but we didn't get any names on who those writers are. It's not just those two movies that StudioCanal is working on right now. The company also confirmed a reimagining of the 1981 movie The Howling, and Sean Byrne's new thriller The Mannequin will begin production this summer.

Eli Roth's Ice Cream Man got its first look, and Danny Boyle's latest movie Ink also got a first look, alongside Elinsore as well as Everybody Wants to Fuck Me.