Jurassic World Evolution is the Epic Games Store final free game of 2020

You're watching Advertisements

As we expected, the final free Epic Games Store title dropping as part of the 15 free games in 15 days deal, is Frontier's simulation game Jurassic World Evolution. We've checked out the dinosaur park managing title several times, most recently on Nintendo Switch, and let us tell you that's it's definitely not one you want to miss.

Considering this is the final title on of this fantastic holiday deal, Epic is giving us a few extra days to get our mitts on this one, as we transition back to the regular new game every week approach. So, you have until January 7 at 4pm GMT / 5pm CET to head to the Epic Games Store to add this one to your basket. Make sure to do so from right here.

In other news, we can also see that next on the list, when Jurassic World Evolution moves on, we can look forward to picking up Crying Suns on January 7.