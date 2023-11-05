Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection to be released in November

HQ

Do you miss Jurassic Park games from the past? Well, you're in luck. Seven classic titles will be released as Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection on November 22nd. The collection includes games from the NES, Game Boy, SNES, and Genesis/Mega Drive. Four of them are simply called Jurassic Park, but are from four different consoles. Below you can see the full list:



Jurassic Park 8-bit



Jurassic Park Portable



Jurassic Park 16-bit



Jurassic Park Mega Drive



Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues 16-bit



Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues Portable



Jurassic Park: Rampage Edition Mega Drive



The collection was announced this summer, but then only two games were revealed. Five have been added since then. Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection is coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.