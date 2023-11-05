Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection to be released in November

The collection contains seven classic titles.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Do you miss Jurassic Park games from the past? Well, you're in luck. Seven classic titles will be released as Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection on November 22nd. The collection includes games from the NES, Game Boy, SNES, and Genesis/Mega Drive. Four of them are simply called Jurassic Park, but are from four different consoles. Below you can see the full list:


  • Jurassic Park 8-bit

  • Jurassic Park Portable

  • Jurassic Park 16-bit

  • Jurassic Park Mega Drive

  • Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues 16-bit

  • Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues Portable

  • Jurassic Park: Rampage Edition Mega Drive

The collection was announced this summer, but then only two games were revealed. Five have been added since then. Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection is coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection to be released in November


Loading next content