Josh Hartnett faces a submerged terror in Netflix's Below

Netflix has already begun laying out its plans for this coming spooky season. The streaming platform has just released the first trailer for the thrilling mini-series known as Below, with this being a show that sees Josh Hartnett facing off against a strange and terrifying threat lurking beneath the water of a peaceful fishing village he calls home.

From creator Jesse McKeown, Below also stars Charlie Heaton and Mackenzie Davis, and as for what exactly the cast are facing off with in this movie, the teaser trailer never reveals the monster under the waves, instead leaving fans to speculate for themselves.

The premiere date for Below is October 8, and you can see the thrilling and rather promising trailer for the show right beneath.