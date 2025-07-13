Josh Duhamel was "kind of flattered" by The Studio reference

HQ

A lot of actors starred as themselves in the Apple TV+ comedy series The Studio. Zoe Kravitz, Dave Franco, and more make direct appearances, and a lot of actors are also name checked by the show, including Transformers and Shotgun Wedding star Josh Duhamel.

Speaking on Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast, Duhamel revealed he wasn't made aware of his "appearance" in the show before it aired. Duhamel himself doesn't actually appear, but his headshot does as Seth Rogen's character is looking to cast his leads for the Kool-Aid movie.

"There's a whole episode with me being cast as the Kool-Aid Guy," Duhamel said. "Somebody who was watching it told me about it. And I was like, 'Yeah, it's cool, I love Rogen and all those [guys]. But you'd think they would have called me and said like, 'Hey, do you mind if we use your name and likeness for this?' Or at least, 'How do you pronounce your name?' Because they pronounced it wrong."

Apparently, the cast in The Studio pronounced the name "do-HAM-el" rather than the correct pronunciation of "DUH-mel." The actor didn't seem too bothered, though, acknowledging it could've been a joke to pronounce the name wrong. "I don't care. I'm kind of flattered by it," he said.