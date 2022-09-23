Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Halo 3: ODST

Joseph Staten wants to do something like Halo 3: ODST again

The Halo Infinite director shares a personal wish he has.

HQ

Yesterday it was 13 years since the release of Halo 3: ODST, a Halo spinoff that many people remember fondly as it really shook up the foundations of the series and offered something very different.

When the official Halo account on Twitter highlighted this anniversary, it was retweeted by the Halo veteran Joseph Staten, who was the director on Halo 3: ODST (he actually started with Halo: Combat Evolved back in 2001 and was also brought back to recover Halo Infinite after the fierce criticism it got after the first gameplay trailer back in 2020). He revealed he would love to do something similar to ODST again:

"Halo 3: ODST remains the highlight of my game development career. And it's an example of why I love the @Halo universe: it's a place where we can tell countless different kinds of stories. I would love to do something like ODST again someday. #PrepareToDrop"

We certainly wouldn't mind something in the lines of Halo 3: ODST either, would you?

