Joseph Quinn told Pedro Pascal about his Marvel role without knowing they would be cast together for Fantastic Four

Ridley Scott has assembled an stellar cast for his Gladiator sequel, including Denzel Washington, Paul Mescal, Connie Nielsen and two popular actors soon to join the Marvel universe soon, and in the same movie: Pedro Pascal and Joseph Quinn will be Reed Richards and Johnny Storm in the new Fantastic Four reboot.

In fact, onscreen they will be brothers-in-law in the upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps, releasing Summer 2025. But when they were filming Gladiator II, they didn't know it. Or at least, one of them didn't.

Joseph Quinn told Total Film that Pascal was very supportive with him when he told him he might be joining The Fantastic Four, without telling him they might actually be working together, as Pascal was also in talks for the same movie.

"He's a wonderful man. He's a good friend. I remember talking to him in the hiatus about the potential of doing The Fantastic Four. He was telling me how excited he was for me to do it," Quinn told.

"It transpired that he was in talks to do it as well. Not that he concealed that from me", he confessed. "But then that started moving his way, and we were talking about it, and the potential of it, and the prospect of kind of working together again."

It's one we were both excited about. He's a very funny, talented man. We're having a good time", told Quinn. Gladiator II will open November 15, 2024, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25, 2025.