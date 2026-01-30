Josef Fares has met with Sydney Sweeney about the Split Fiction movie

HQ

One of the many live-action adaptations Hollywood is currently working on is a Split Fiction movie. Hazelight's co-op sensation had barely been out when a movie was first announced, with Sydney Sweeney set to star, no less.

Speaking with Moviezine, Hazelight boss Josef Fares shared an update on the Split Fiction adaptation, saying that he had seen a script very recently. "I got the first version of the script today but you know, there's so much talk in Hollywood. I usually say it like this, 'I believe it when I see it,'" he said (transcription via Dexerto.)

Fares said that he also had a meeting with Sweeney and she "seems super chill." It seems things have moved fairly quickly from where we were last year. As when we spoke to Fares in the interview below, it seemed work had stagnated a bit with the Split Fiction movie. Here's hoping we can all believe it when we see it fairly soon.