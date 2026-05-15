Jonas Vingegaard wins first Giro d'Italia stage and climbs from 15th to 2nd in the GC

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The Giro d'Italia had its longest stage on Friday, a 246km mountain stage, with 4,600 km of elevation climb, finishing in the Blockhaus, one of Italy's toughest climbs in the Abruzzo. And the favourite, Jonas Vingegaard, conquered the Blockhaus with a solo attack to the summit, finishing in 6:09:15.

Jonas Vingegaard from Visma-Lease a Bike, who was 15th in the General Classification before today, 6:22 minutes behind leader Afonso Eulálio from Bahrain Victorious, cut the time gap in half and is now second in the race, 3:17 behind the Portuguese. Vingegaard, who won Tour de France 2022 and 2023 as well as Vuelta a España 2025, wins his first stage victory in the Giro d'Italia in his first participation in the race.

Felix Gall from Decathlon CMA finished 13 seconds behind the Danish and remains third in the General classification, but the rest lost a lot of time in today's stage, with the closest being Jai Hindley from Red Bull Bora-Hansgrohe, who finished third today, a minute after Vingegaard, and is fourh in the GC, 4:25 minutes from the lead.

The former second in the GC, the Spaniard Igor Arrieta, falls to 14th place, 6:11 behind the lead. Paul Magnier from Soudal Quick-Step continues to lead the point classification with 130 points after winning three of seven stages, ahead of Jonathan Milan from Lidl-Trek with 76 points.