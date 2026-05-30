Jon Favreau teases that Grogu's Star Wars future is already a talking point at Lucasfilm

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Could there be a future where the most famous small green Star Wars character is actually Grogu and not Yoda? Perhaps this is already the direction that the wider sci-fi universe is heading as while Grogu is a modern hit, it does seem like Lucasfilm has very broad plans for the character.

On top of appearing as a key character in The Mandalorian and Grogu in the new film, conversations are already happening in regards to where Grogu could end up, with director and Star Wars veteran Jon Favreau teasing as much in an Entertainment Weekly interview.

Touching on the topic of recent fan theories, including ones by the notorious theorist 4thelore, and how we'll eventually experience a time jump that then gives us a more adult version of Grogu, Favreau stated the following.

"There are things that 4thelore has brought up that we have actually... He's not that far."

This would naturally mean moving away from Din Djarin as Mando would not nearly have the life expectancy of Grogu, but it does seem like eventually Grogu could be a true anchor point for the future of Star Wars, and potentially then even a poster character that takes over the legacy of the little green creature that Yoda has maintained for decades up to this point.

Would you like to see an older version of Grogu, perhaps in an adventure where we finally get to find out the origin of his (and Yoda's) currently unexplored species?