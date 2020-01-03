Cookies

Sea of Solitude

Jo-Mei Games' next game already has its first draft written

Cornelia Geppert, CEO, creative / art director and writer at Jo-Mei Games, has written the first draft of the studio's next game.

Jo-Mei Games' Cornelia Geppert is a woman of many talents, that's for certain, and the CEO, writer, creative director and art director has already written the first draft for the studio's next game. Geppert herself revealed the information on Twitter just recently, stating the following:

"Maybe because last days of 2019 had been so chillaxing: sport, reading, cooking, convo all NYE with best friend, i woke up this morning inspired & energetic as heck! So today i wrote the ENTIRE DRAFT of our NEXT GAME!! What a first day of the new decade. 2020, let's get it on!"

What do you think we'll see from Jo-Mei Games in the future?

