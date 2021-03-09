Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Bravely Default II

Join us for some Bravely Default II on today's GR Live

We're checking out the sequel to the 2013 Nintendo 3DS RPG.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

We're back for another edition of GR Live, and for today's stream, we are going to be checking out the latest instalment in the Bravely Default series, in Bravely Default II. This title promises to be an exciting JRPG tale with a diverse combat system, a pleasing visual style and a great soundtrack, so be sure to join Rebeca when she tries out the Square Enix published game later today.

As usual, be sure to join us at the GR Live homepage at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET for two hours of action, and if you are looking for some more Bravely Default II content to tie you over until then, be sure to check out our review and video review of the Nintendo Switch title right here.

Bravely Default II

Related texts

Bravely Default IIScore

Bravely Default II
REVIEW. Written by Ingar Takanobu Hauge

It may not be the same instant classic as its predecessor, but despite its minor issues, Bravely Default II's style, music and combat system will keep both newcomers and veterans entertained.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy