Join us for Pentiment on today's GR Live

HQ

Pentiment launches today. Obsidian Entertainment's unusual project is arriving on PC and Xbox consoles, and despite having quite a strange design and inspiration, has grown to become one of the year's best rated and acclaimed titles.

And to see how the game stacks up, we're going to be jumping into the first hour of Pentiment on today's GR Live, so be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, to catch our very own Rebeca as she starts her 16th century Bavarian, murder-solving journey.

And until we do go live, be sure to read our full thoughts on Pentiment right here, and also catch one of our recent interviews with the developers below.