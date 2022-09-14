Join us for our third World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King livestream today

HQ

As you have probably seen, we've been checking out a ton of World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic over the past few weeks. We've already done two dedicated livestreams, and produced a video alongside Valter Skarsgård, and now today, we're going to be continuing that Nordic-focussed journey.

Starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, we'll be going live at the GR Live homepage, where we will be jumping back in Northrend with some exciting guests. This time it will be Vikings actor Alex Høgh Andersen who will be in-studio with us, while streamer Sjeletyven and Johnni Gade also join us as well.

Be sure to drop by, and also, don't forget to head over here to participate in our Wrath of the Lich King quiz, for a chance to win a selection of goodies themed around the upcoming World of Warcraft Classic expansion.

World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic is set to launch on September 26, 2022.