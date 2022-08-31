The Lich King is back and we're celebrating with livestreams and prizes

First of all, before we get started, take our quiz here so you can enter for a host of cool prizes. You can read more about them below.

Have you participated? All right, let's set off towards Northrend. Blizzard has had tremendous success offering die-hard World of Warcraft fans a chance to play in exact the version of the expansive world they prefer. This has come to fruition through the Classic versions, and now we've reached many people's ultimate favourite - Wrath of the Lich King.

The expansion landed in 2008, and for many represents the perfect balance of accessibility, challenge and social interaction. This edition is about to launch, and to celebrate we've teamed up with Activision Blizzard for a large-scale nostalgia celebration with livestreams, quizzes and prizes.

Livestreams - A "Scandinavian Tour"

First of all, we can reveal that over the next few weeks we'll be featuring four giant livestreams with celebrity guests, which you can watch via our live page . The timing is as follows:



August 31 - when Oscar Dronjak from the band HammerFall will stop by, along with streamers SNOWMIXY and AnnieFuchsia.







September 6 - when one of the game's producers will be playing with streamers Sjeletyven and Whazz







September 14 - Guest list to be revealed soon!







September 27 - Guest list to be revealed soon!



Valter Skarsgård and so much more

HQ

Not only that, we had a rather prominent visit from Valter Skarsgård, who also recalls older World of Warcraft expansions, and we took a trip to Borean Tundra in Northrend with him, and even chatted a bit about his career. You can watch that video below. Also, if you're missing some good old fashioned hype, we've also prepared for the launch with a video. You'll also find it below:

Prizes and information

But that's not all. There are prizes to be won too, and we currently have a beautiful replica of Arthas' Helmet of Domination waiting to find a home, a giant Arthas statue, as well as a Pandemic-inspired Wrath of the Lich King board game, t-shirts and original Collector's Edition editions of the expansion unopened from its 2008 launch. Hopefully you've entered via the quiz at the top of the news, but you can also win by checking out each of the four livestreams.

There are both the prizes above, and something as simple as Game Time codes two months in duration each, and we've got a lot of those.

I guess there's nothing left to say but; The King is Back!