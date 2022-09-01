Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Destroy All Humans 2 - Reprobed

Join us for a GR Live double-bill later today

We'll be starting with Destroy All Humans 2 - Reprobed, before doing a short Gamescom wrap-up afterwards.

We have a bit of a treat in store for you all later, as we're going to be hosting a GR Live double-bill this afternoon. Specifically, we're going to be starting as usual with some gameplay, as Rebeca will be diving into the first hour of Destroy All Humans 2 - Reprobed, but then we'll be following up by bringing together a bunch of the team who were on-site in Cologne for Gamescom, to talk a little bit and wrap-up our experience at the annual German games convention.

The DAH 2 portion of the stream will start at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16: 00 CEST, whereas the Gamescom Wrap-up will take place an hour later at 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST. Of course, as usual, you'll be able to find all of this at the typical place of the GR Live homepage, so be sure to tune in to catch everything as it unravels.

