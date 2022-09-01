Join us for a GR Live double-bill later today

HQ

We have a bit of a treat in store for you all later, as we're going to be hosting a GR Live double-bill this afternoon. Specifically, we're going to be starting as usual with some gameplay, as Rebeca will be diving into the first hour of Destroy All Humans 2 - Reprobed, but then we'll be following up by bringing together a bunch of the team who were on-site in Cologne for Gamescom, to talk a little bit and wrap-up our experience at the annual German games convention.

The DAH 2 portion of the stream will start at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16: 00 CEST, whereas the Gamescom Wrap-up will take place an hour later at 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST. Of course, as usual, you'll be able to find all of this at the typical place of the GR Live homepage, so be sure to tune in to catch everything as it unravels.