John C. McGinley explains how Dr. Cox has evolved for the Scrubs reboot

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Like much of the old cast for Scrubs, John C. McGinley hopped back into his old doctor's uniform once the revival season was announced, returning to the role of Dr. Perry Cox. Speaking to us at Comicon Napoli, McGinley revealed how his character has evolved with the time away, and how it paired with what the writers had been drawing upon for the latest season.

"I think what happened in season now 10, which is the revival, is the writers started to explore fatigue and burnout and exhaustion, which is really interesting because writers can write what they're familiar with and writers get burned out," McGinley said. "And so for them to embrace Cox as a guy who can't teach this generation anymore, it's what he tells them.

He tells that to Zacky's character in the first episode."

"He says, I can't teach these kids anymore because he calls one of them TikTok Doc, you know, because she's on her phone the whole time. And he's just like, he goes, I can't I can't teach them the way I taught you. And so he says, I'm out. I thought that was really interesting for the writers to go down that path."

McGinley does tell us that Cox is never fully out, and that he'll be back for the eighth episode of the series, but to hear more about that, you'll have to watch the full interview, down below: