Joe Biden apparently grew fearful of AI after watching Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Joe Biden recently passed an executive order limiting the freedoms of AI after growing concern with its ability to spread misinformation quickly online. However, a new report from Associated Press states that the US president grew more fearful of the technology after watching the new Mission: Impossible movie.

"If he hadn't already been concerned about what could go wrong with AI before that movie, he saw plenty more to worry about," said Deputy White House chief of staff Bruce Reed. Biden didn't just base his executive order on the new movie, though.

Apparently, he also spent months speaking with researchers, scientists, and more who explained the potential upsides of AI as well as the dangers we could see. The order doesn't just protect people from AI, as it also looks to build US research centres in the hopes of furthering AI development in the country.