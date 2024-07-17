Job posting hints at potential PlayStation release for Gears of War: E-Day

HQ

When Gears of War: E-Day was announced in June, many speculated whether the game would be exclusive to Xbox and PC or if it would also be released on PlayStation. A month later, a job posting now hints at a potential release on Sony's platform.

According to Insider Gaming, The Coalition is seeking an online client engineer to work on Gears of War: E-Day. According to the job announcement, this role will help develop the multiplayer and online experience of the game, including "in-game economies and commerce, session management, player statistics, user generated content, and matchmaking". This indicates a strong focus on the game's online aspects.

Among the preferred qualifications, experience with online platforms such as Xbox Live, Steam, and interestingly, PlayStation Network (PSN) is mentioned. Although experience with PSN does not necessarily mean that the game will be released on PlayStation, it is noteworthy that it is specifically mentioned. The game is already confirmed for Xbox and Steam, so the inclusion of PSN in the job posting naturally sparks speculation about a broader release.