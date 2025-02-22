J.K. Simmons provides an answer on his future as J. Jonah Jameson in the MCU

There are only a handful of actors that have managed to transcend universes and generations and continue to play the same character in clashing franchises. Many of these came to the forefront in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Deadpool & Wolverine, when Patrick Stewart returned as Professor X, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appeared as Spider-Man/Peter Parker, Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, and a slate of other heroes and villains too, be it Blade, Elektra, Green Goblin, Sandman, Electro, Johnny Storm, and many more. But there's also an incredibly famous character who makes up these ranks and often gets pushed to the wayside: J. Jonah Jameson.

J.K. Simmons has been portraying the character for years now, giving a truly unforgettable adaptation of the Daily Bugle's eccentric, loud, and busy editor-in-chief in both Sam Raimi's trilogy but also the Marvel Cinematic Universe now too. The question is however, with Spider-Man 4 soon set to film, will Simmons be back as Jameson?

He has spoken about this in an interview with ScreenRant, but unfortunately his answer is very Marvel friendly and befitting of the production company's strict secretive guidelines.

"No spoilers. Sorry, I'm not telling."

Hopefully we will get to see Simmons back as Jameson, as frankly Spider-Man wouldn't be the same without his raucous shouts and desire for pictures of the web-slinger.