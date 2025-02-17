Spider-Man 4 confirmed to be filming in the UK later this year

It looks as though the UK won't only play host to the cast of Avengers: Doomsday soon when that film begins production in the country, but also Spider-Man 4. The upcoming superhero flick that will star Tom Holland once again as the web-slinger and kick off a new era for the character following the "Home" trilogy, is set to film in the UK and sooner than you might have expected.

This has been affirmed in a Instagram post by Tom Holland that announces a new charity initiative he is running through his Brothers Trust organisation, where a single winner will get the chance to meet the actor, have lunch with Holland, get some spending cash, a full all-expenses paid trip to London, and an invitation to come to the set of Spider-Man 4 when that films in the UK sometime in "summer/autumn 2025".

<social>https://www.instagram.com/p/DGGu8aHti0P/?hl=en-gb</social>

The catch with visiting the set is that the winner will be subject to Marvel's strict privacy and secret guidelines, which include "having to surrender your mobile phone (when on set) and to sign any applicable NDAs." Although granted, if past experiences are anything to go by, the most likely person to leak something about the film is probably Holland himself...

Either way, with production underway soon, we can probably expect the movie to release sometime between the two upcoming Avengers films, either in late 2025 or very early 2026.