Javier Bardem was "surprised" by the Dune: Part 2 script

It won't be until next year before Dune fans get to see the sequel to last year's Oscar winning flick, but we love everything we've heard about it so far. We know, for example, that Florence Pugh, Austin Butler and Christopher Walken are confirmed for major roles, and recently Javier Bardem spoke highly of Denis Villeneuve's script, which he described as "moving" and will surprise in its storytelling:

"I've read the new draft and I think they've done a fantastic job of putting the pieces together in a way that will surprise people. They won't be surprised [by what happens], of course, because they've read the book, but they will be surprised by how they've put it together. I was very moved by that. It's a movie that's full, and you can feel the weight of it, and at the same time [you can enjoy] the spectacularity of it. [I can't wait] to return to the desert with these people, and I'm so happy to return with Denis, who is one of the greatest directors ever. He's a wonderful man."

Dune: Part 2 is expected to be released on October 20, 2023. Are you excited for the sequel?

