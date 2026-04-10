Jason Statham is back to old tricks in stylish one-man-army flick, Mutiny

If he wasn't such a skilled action movie star, one would probably tire of seeing Jason Statham playing pretty much the same type of character in every film he makes. Following Shelter earlier this year, the British star will be helming another theatrical action project, with this known as Mutiny, and which follows a singular man who takes on an army in a revenge quest.

The plot is described as such: "In Mutiny, after witnessing his billionaire boss's murder and being framed for the crime, Cole Reed (Jason Statham) boards a cargo ship on a one-man crusade to avenge his boss' death only to discover an international conspiracy."

If you like watching sleek action and hard-hitting fight sequences, you'll be glad to know that Mutiny has this and then some. It also features Statham playing a gruff and reclusive hero, who speaks infrequently and never seems to show any sign of bodily harm. Vintage Statham, all things considered.

Catch the trailer for Mutiny below ahead of its premiere in cinemas as soon as August 21. And also don't forget to read our review of Shelter for more from Statham.