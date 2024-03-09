Jason Blum on the next Exorcist movie: "I have no idea what it's going to be yet"

HQ

With it only grossing $137 million and receiving negative reviews across the board, The Exorcist: Believer wasn't exactly a resounding success for Blumhouse and Universal.

The film was planned to kickstart an all-new trilogy to be directed by David Gordon Green, but this all changed following Believer's disastrous performance. David Gordon Green announced he wouldn't be directing any further films in the franchise, and this cast doubt onto what direction the two sequels would be heading in.

Speaking to The Direct this week, Blumhouse CEO Jason Blum suggested that the original plan for the trilogy had been reworked.

He told the outlet: "We are definitely going to make another Exorcist movie, but I wanted more time to figure out what it would be. I have no idea what it's going to be yet".

According to Blum's recent comments then, there is plenty of uncertainty around the franchise, but fans can be assured by knowing that another Exorcist movie is on the way.