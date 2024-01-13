Universal is looking for a new director for the next Exorcist film

HQ

In a perhaps unsurprising turn of events, director David Gordon Green will not be returning to director the next film in The Exorcist franchise. With Gordon Green out of the picture, Universal is currently seeking a new director to helm the upcoming sequel to Believer.

This follows after Believer was met with scathing reviews from both fans and critics. At the time of writing, the film has a weak 4.8/10 score on IMDb, and on Rotten Tomatoes, it has a similarly poor score of 22%. This was obviously a huge disappointment for Universal, with the studio spending $400M to purchase the franchise rights for a trilogy back in July 2021.

As reported by Deadline, The Exorcist: Deceiver was planned to release on 18th April 2025, but this is now being occupied by Lionsgate's Michael Jackson biopic Michael. With this being the case, no date is currently set for the upcoming sequel.