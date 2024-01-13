Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Exorcist: Believer

Universal is looking for a new director for the next Exorcist film

The Exorcist: Believer was met with negative reviews from both fans and critics.

In a perhaps unsurprising turn of events, director David Gordon Green will not be returning to director the next film in The Exorcist franchise. With Gordon Green out of the picture, Universal is currently seeking a new director to helm the upcoming sequel to Believer.

This follows after Believer was met with scathing reviews from both fans and critics. At the time of writing, the film has a weak 4.8/10 score on IMDb, and on Rotten Tomatoes, it has a similarly poor score of 22%. This was obviously a huge disappointment for Universal, with the studio spending $400M to purchase the franchise rights for a trilogy back in July 2021.

As reported by Deadline, The Exorcist: Deceiver was planned to release on 18th April 2025, but this is now being occupied by Lionsgate's Michael Jackson biopic Michael. With this being the case, no date is currently set for the upcoming sequel.

The Exorcist: Believer

