Jared Leto accused of criminal sexual assault by four women

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Actor and Thirty Seconds to Mars lead singer Jared Leto has been accused of criminal sexual assault by four women, as per BBC News. The women each claim Leto either sexually assaulted, committed statutory rape, or groomed them when they were underage, with claims he even abused his celebratory status in an effort to make sexual advances at the women when they were still minors.

One claims Leto sexually assaulted her in a motel bathroom when she was 17-years-old. Another claims Leto threatened her with sexual assault when she was 19, while a third notes she had under-age sex with Leto when she was 17, with a fourth detailing grooming when she was 16 where Leto was suggesting the pair have sex, even asking her to sign a non-disclosure agreement to prevent her from talking about her relationship with Leto.

This all comes as Leto is the subject of several other heinous claims, with four other women revealing he sent them strange and very sexual phone calls when they were younger, including an instance with a 14-year-old girl where Leto made an explicit comment about her chest during an autograph-signing session, something he then allegedly repeated in front of the girl's mother.

The BBC has been gathering all of these allegations and claims and has put together a documentary called Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret, in which 10 women have spoken about their encounters with Leto, nine of which are sharing their story for the first time. This comes after Leto has faced many other allegations in the past, with the BBC noting more than 120 separate claims have been made against Leto over the years, including nine speaking out last year, all of which Leto has denied.

As for these latest allegations, the BBC has reached out to Leto for a response but he has yet to reply. It's said of the women who are speaking out now, they all document encounters with Leto between 2002 and 2016, when Leto was in his 30s and 40s.