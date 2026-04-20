Japanese Prime Minister urges people to seek higher ground following earthquake off country's coast

HQ

An earthquake off the north-eastern coast of Japan has the country's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi urging people to seek higher ground, as it creates serious fears around a potentially deadly tsunami coming their way.

This morning, a 7.4 magnitude quake was caught in the waters around Iwate prefecture in Japan. A tsunami warning was immediately put into place, alerting much of the population on the country's north-eastern coast. The quake struck at a depth of 10km in waters around 100km off the coast of Sankiru, according to the BBC. It's also reported that authorities are now investigating the Onagawa nuclear power plant for any abnormalities after the quake.

As well as the main warning for Iwate prefecture, warnings have also been issued for the central part of the Pacific coast for Hokkaido, and the Pacific coast of Aomori. Advisories have been sent out for other parts of the aforementioned prefectures, as well as the Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures as well.

Already, reports of a tsunami sighting near the coast of Aomori are popping up online. It has been sighted around 50km from the coast of Aomori according to Japan's public broadcaster NHK. More updates are expected in due time.