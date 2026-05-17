Jannik Sinner completes "Career Golden Masters" in Rome and continues perfect 2026

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At this points it's a surprise to nobody, but Jannik Sinner has won another Masters 1,000 title, sweeping in the clay season and breaking all ATP records. His 6-4, 6-4 win against Casper Ruud on Sunday is his sixth consecutive Masters 1,000, fifth this year.

During his career, it's his first title in Rome and he becomes the second player in history (and at 24, by far the youngest) to complete the Career Golden Masters, having now captured all nine ATP Masters 1000 titles: Djokovic achieved the feat after winning Cincinnati in 2018.

Another incredible feat compares him to Rafa Nadal, becoming the second man to sweep all three clay-court ATP Masters 1000 titles (Monte-Carlo, Madrid and Rome) in a single season since the series started in 1990. Nadal achieved it in 2010, and capped it off with a Roland Garros victory, another title that Sinner aims to conquer for the first time this year, benefitting from Carlos Alcaraz's abscence due to injury.