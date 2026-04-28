Jannik Sinner complains about timetables at the Madrid Open: "Two matches starting at 20:00 are too late"

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Jannik Sinner dispatched Cameron Norrie 6-2, 7-5, in their first encounter, and qualified for the Madrid Open quarter-finals, where he is set to play against Vit Kopriva or Rafael Jódar on Wednesday. The Italian will be World No. 1 for quite a long time thanks to Carlos Alcaraz's absence due to injury, and aims to win his first Masters 1,000 in Madrid, a tournament which he's never gone beyond quarter-finals.

The Italian, however, criticised the organisation of the Masters 1,000 tournament, as he was scheduled to play two matches in a row starting at 20:00 CEST, 19:00 BST, which is too much: "I think we need to make some adjustments to the daytime schedule. Two matches starting at 20:00 are too late.

"I know there's a day in between, but it's still very late", explained Sinner. "You finish at 1:30 AM and you need to eat, get treatment. It's very late. Even so, we try to adapt our bodies and minds; for my part, it was a good performance today", he said, talking on Tuesday after beating Norrie, in a match which started at 11:00 AM. "It's unusual for me; I can't remember the last time I played at 11:00. But I don't mind what time it is; I try to do my best."