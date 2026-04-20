Jannik Sinner aims for a historic fifth Masters 1,000 title as the top seed in Madrid

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Jannik Sinner is the top seed at the Madrid Open, and will aim for a record-breaking fifth Masters 1,000 title in a row (after Paris in 2025, and Indian Wells, Miami and Monte-Carlo in 2026), something no other tennis player has accomplished. And without Carlos Alcaraz nor Novak Djokovic, he has a clearer path for the title, as well as a chance to further consolidate himself at the top of the ATP ranking, benefitting from Alcaraz's wrist injury.

The draw for the men's tournament at the Masters 1,000 event was held on Monday, and Sinner has been set to face against a qualified in second round, and could face against Gabriel Diallo in third round, who reached quarter-finals last year.

Alex de Miñaur would be the first top 10 player to appear in Sinner's way, in the quarter-finals, although there are two other skillful rivals in his side of the draw: Joao Fonseca and rising Spanish star Rafael Jódar, who won the Marrakech 250 title and reached the semi-finals in the Barcelona Open last week.

If Sinner reaches semi-finals, potential opponents include Ben Shelton, who has just lifted the trophy at the Munich Open, Lorenzo Musetti and Arthur Fils (who lifted the title in Barcelona). The second seed in Madrid and potential finalist is World No. 3 Alexander Zverev, eliminated by Flavio Cobolli in semi-finals in Munich.

Do you think Jannik Sinner will conquer Madrid Open next week? He will make his debut on Friday April 24, and the final is scheduled for Sunday May 3. His best ever result in Madrid was quarter-finals in 2024.