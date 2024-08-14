James Wan is working on a Creature From the Black Lagoon remake

HQ

Now that there will be no more Aquaman films under the new leadership of the DCEU, filmmaker James Wan has once again set his sights on the horror genre again and now announces Deadline that the director of The Conjuring is currently working on reviving the classic monster film Creature from the Black Lagoon.

The iconic lagoon monster has apparently become a high priority for Universal since they shifted their film strategy in 2019, ditching the embarrassing cinematic monster universe and instead focusing on standalone stories with strong visionaries behind them. No further information on the film's plot or release date is yet available.

