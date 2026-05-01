James Gunn confirms Lanterns will debut on HBO Max this August

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Recently, a few reports started circulating claiming that the DC Studios television series, Lanterns, would be premiering on HBO Max this August. However, at this time, no official information had been shared by either Warner Bros., DC Studios, or HBO. This has now changed.

DC Studios co-boss, James Gunn, has taken to social media to confirm that Lanterns will officially debut on HBO Max on August 16. This means it is now also confirmed to be the next DC Universe project to follow Supergirl after it opens in cinemas in late June. In fact, it's looking to be a rather busy few months for DC Universe fans, as Clayface will then follow Lanterns, likely arriving after the series has finished offering up its episodes, as Clayface is set for a mid-to-late October premiere.

For more from Lanterns, you can find the latest trailer for the show below, which gives a teaser of what the narrative will offer and how the show will feature several members of the Green Lantern Corps, including Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan, Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, and Nathan Fillion returning as Guy Gardner. Iconic villain and Yellow Lantern Corps member Sinestro is also slated to star, with Ulrich Thomas attached to the role.