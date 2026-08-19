Jamal Musiala reveals neurological dysfunction after collapsing twice on the field

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Jamal Musiala, German midfielder from Bayern Munich, has confirmed he was diagnosed with a neurological disorder, that can "seem scary", but says it is easily treatable and is very optimistic. Musiala collapsed twice in four days during friendly matches: first in a 3-1 victory over Leipzig on Saturday and on Tuesday during a 4-2 friendly win against Heidenheum, when he required medical attention and was helped off the pitch.

On Instagram, the 23-year-old posted he has been "diagnosed with temporary, brief, but easily treatable absence seizures, which are due to a neurological dysfunction."

"I know that these seem scary at first glance - but for me, they're currently just part of my everyday life. I'm receiving excellent medical treatment and am very optimistic. FC Bayern and my family and friends are always by my side and supporting me on this journey. He added there is no further health risk and is cleared by neurologists to continue playing.

"Overall, I have a very good feeling and am on the right track. What helps me most on this path is continuing to chase victories and titles with my team and your fantastic support."

Jamal Musiala spent most of the 2025/26 season side-lined, recovering from a serious injury during Club World Cup in July 2025, a fractured fibula along with a dislocated and broken ankle. He was however called for Germany for World Cup, scoring a goal in a 7-1 win to Curaçao, although Germany was eliminated before knockout stages.