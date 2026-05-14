Jaguar's brand pivoting EV luxury car is officially called "Type 01"

HQ

It's quite a while ago Jaguar announced a total brand pivot, which will see it abandon the mass-consumer market entirely in favour of just a few select super expensive and luxurious models. The first of which was called the "Type 00", but now the final name has been revealed as we approach a more formal reveal of the final car later this year.

Through a press release, Jaguar has confirmed that the car will be named "Type 01" officially. Jaguar says the "0" represents zero-emissions driving while the "1" signifies the first model in this entirely new era for Jaguar.

"We have reimagined Jaguar for a new era, with inspiration from what has gone before. Our engineers have achieved this with a vehicle that looks and drives like no other electric car, yet reflects a unique provenance. The Type 01 name is part of that story - for me, the zero also signifies a complete brand reset, and the '1', our first car for a new chapter, a 'one of a kind'," Jaguar boss Rawdon Glover says.

The Type 01 will use a tri-motor electric setup producing more than 986 horsepower and 959 pounds of torque, alongside an 850V electrical architecture and a massive 120kWh battery. The company is targeting over 640 kilometres of range and charging speeds of up to 350 kW.

The first actual prototypes will appear in Monaco for the Formula E race this weekend, with a more formal reveal later this year.