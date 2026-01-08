Jackass 5 to storm into cinemas in the summer

In a rather surprising turn of events, it has been revealed that Jackass will be making a comeback this summer for a brand-new chapter that sees the hilarious gang reunite for more daft, shocking, sickening, and stunning pranks and stunts.

As confirmed by Johnny Knoxville and the Jackass Instagram account, it has been stated that Jackass 5 will arrive on June 26. While there is limited further information about the film, we are told the following.

"Well a wang dang and hot damn doodle, we are starting the year off with a bang. We wanted to let you know that this summer Jackass is back!! We will see you in theatres June 26th.🎉❤️🎉 More to come but wanted you to hear it from us first!!"

We are now awaiting news about the full cast, but a reasonable guess is that the usual suspects will be back, including Steve-O, Jason "Wee Man" Acuña, "Danger" Ehren McGhehey, Chris Pontius, Dave England, and so forth.

Are you excited to hear about Jackass' return?