Jack Draper's physical problems continue: Retires in first round of the Barcelona Open despite winning set

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Jack Draper still hasn't recovered from his injury at the US Open last August, and after withdrawing from the Monte-Carlo Masters last week, he retired during the first round match at the Barcelona Open against Tomás Martín Etcheverry.

The British, now ranked 28th in the world, passed by Cameron Norrie as the top ranked British player, took the first set, but was trailing 3-6, 6-3-4-1 when his body gave up: this time it was a right knee injury. He received treatment from the physio between the second and third sets, but couldn't match the rhythm of the game anymore.

The 24-year-old Brit, former World No. 4, suffered an arm injury at the second round of the US Open 2026 and didn't return until the Davis Cup qualifiers against Norway. He defeated Novak Djokovic at the Indian Wells, defeated later in quarter-finals. But his injury issues worsened, as he lost in his opening match at the Miami Open and withdrew from Monte-Carlo.