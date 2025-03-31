Jack Black believes the world needs A Minecraft Movie right now

HQ

Could A Minecraft Movie be more than a film? The celebration of the best-selling game of all-time is arriving at the end of this week, and Jack Black thinks that beyond entertaining us, this film is what the world needs right now.

"What the world needs now is love, sweet love," Black told The Hollywood Reporter. "We've got to work together, my God. There's so much violence and war and hatred. And that's what I love about this movie — there's a lot of love in it and there's a lot of creativity. There is some anger and violence too, but in the end it's about friendship and working together to make [the world] a better place."

Co-star Jason Momoa added that he thinks "everyone needs to escape a little bit right now. It's nice to sit back and have a really fun adventure and giggle and laugh."

Black plays Steve in the movie, and Momoa plays one of the people trapped in the Minecraft world, who will have to utilise Steve's knowledge and expertise in order to return home.