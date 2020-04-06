It's time for our video review of Final Fantasy VII: Remake

This morning we finally shared our thoughts on Final Fantasy VII: Remake (you can watch our video review below) and if by chance you're not among the lucky ones who ordered a physical copy of the game and got it early, and you have instead opted for the digital edition, we've got some good news.

With just a couple of days to go until Remake's official release, Sony has allowed those who've picked up the digital version of the game the chance to download it ahead of time. In fact, if you've pre-ordered your copy on PlayStation Store, you can already preload it now. And just as a reminder, you'll need to download the first 13 GB to start the renewed adventure, but the full game will occupy about 90 GB.

"We know that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and many people having to stay at home, some of you may be experiencing extra pressure on your internet bandwidth," said producer Yoshinori Kitase. "We wanted to give all our fans some extra time to download the game."