Italy will host a new ATP 250 tournament before Wimbledon in 2028

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Italy will add a new ATP Tournament to the calendar. In addition to the Italian Open in Rome, part of the clay season leading to Roland Garros, and ranked as a Masters 1,000 since 1990, they will have an ATP 250 grass tournament before Wimbledon, starting in 2028.

The tournament will replace the European Open, that was held between 2016 and 2024 in Antwerp, Belgium, and moved to Brussels in 2025. It is held on hard courts indoors in October, and will return between October 19-25 2026. The 2027 will be its final edition, as the tournament disappears and in its place a new ATP 250 tournament is born in Italy, to take place in early June, a warm-up before Wimbledon.

A location for that new ATP 250 tournament has not been announced. According to the Italian tennis federation president Angelo Binaghi, via Associated Press, there's still time to decide where to play it, but has considered doing it in Milan, at the San Siro football stadium, noting that the Madrid Open is using the Bernabéu Stadium as practice courts for the Madrid Open later this month.

Italy also currently has the rights to host the Davis Cup Finals in Bologna until 2027 and the ATP Finals in Turin until 2030.