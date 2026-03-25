Bernabéu Stadium will be transformed into tennis courts for the Mutua Madrid Open in April

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Mutua Madrid Open, the second of three Masters 1,000 on clay this spring, takes place between April 22 and May 3 for ATP and WTA, as usual, in la Caja Mágica. However, it has been announced that the Real Madrid stadium Santiago Bernabéu will also be transformed into training grounds for the players.

That's according to Marca, reporting that between April 23 and 30, the football stadium will be transformed into several clay tennis courts where the players will be able to train. There won't be any matches there, however, as the main action will still remain in the Caja Mágica.

After the match between Real Madrid and Alavés, on April 21 or 22, the football club will play three away matches in a row, against Betis, Espanyol, and Barcelona, which leaves the stadium unused.

This initiative by Real Madrid likely comes from the necessity of reusing the recently renovated stadium for more sporting events (like the NFL games) or even sporting events, as they are not allowed to use it for concerts due to the noise levels.